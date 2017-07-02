NZ Climate Change Minister joins Pacific leaders in Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image New Zealand Minister for Climate Change Paula Bennett who is joining Pacific leaders in Suva today for a CAAP event. Picture: Stuff.co.nz

Update: 5:58PM NEW Zealand's Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett arrives into the country today to join Pacific leaders and ministers at a Climate Change Pacific Partnership (CAPP) event in Suva.

Citing a government statement, NZ independent news website Scoop.co.nz reported that Mrs Bennett would deliver New Zealand's address during the opening session of the CAPP tomorrow.

The CAPP is a regional meeting preparing the ground for the global climate change ministerial conference (COP 23), which Fiji will chair in Bonn, Germany in November later this year.

"The event is about identifying solutions and initiatives to accelerate Pacific climate action, something New Zealand is committed to supporting," Mrs Bennett told the news website.

"We want to explore ways to take forward initiatives on smart agriculture, renewable energy, water security and managing disaster risk."

The news agency reported that early this year, Mrs Bennett announced $1.3million to support Fiji's presidency of COP 23 in November.

"...I am looking forward to the opportunity to working with our Pacific partners and strengthening our shared climate change objectives.

"New Zealand has a proud record of working with and supporting Pacific countries to address the issue of climate change, including $38m in direct climate-related support to Pacific countries in 2015/16."

Fiji's Ministry of Information had sent out an invite earlier today to the local media for a photo opportunity only event this evening at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.