+ Enlarge this image Some members of the Baby Pearls with members of the congregation after their farewell church service at Saioni Methodist Church in Nasinu today Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 5:52PM THE Fiji Under-21 netball team had their farewell church service at the Saioni Methodist Church at Kalabu Housing in Nasinu today.

It was the team's last church service before the team departs for the Southern African country of Botswana tomorrow morning.

The side will compete in the 2017 Netball Youth World Cup.