Update: 5:42PM THE Fiji Football Association will this week name the Vodafone Fiji Under-19 team to the 2017 OFC U19 Women's Championship to be held in New Zealand.

In a press statement, Fiji U19 coach Saroj Kumar said they looked forward to selecting the best players for the championship.

Fiji will play Tonga on July 11 before taking on hosts New Zealand, Samoa, Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia.

Meanwhile, the side lost Francine Lockington through an illness.