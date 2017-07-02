2017-2018 Budget: Child protection allowance increases

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:36PM RECIPIENTS of the child protection allowance will now receive $119 a child a month, inclusive of a $50 food voucher.

This program received an increased budgetary allocation by $1.6million to $6,807,589 in the 2017-2018 budget announcement.

The child protection allowance is targeted at single mothers, deserted spouses, widows, prisoner dependents, foster parents and or guardians, and children under the case of the State to ensure underprivileged children are provided proper care and protections.

The increased allocation this financial year will cater for the increased monthly benefit provided to children under the program.