Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Sunday 2 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2017-2018 Budget: Child protection allowance increases

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 02, 2017

Update: 3:36PM RECIPIENTS of the child protection allowance will now receive $119 a child a month, inclusive of a $50 food voucher.

This program received an increased budgetary allocation by $1.6million to $6,807,589 in the 2017-2018 budget announcement.

The child protection allowance is targeted at single mothers, deserted spouses, widows, prisoner dependents, foster parents and or guardians, and children under the case of the State to ensure underprivileged children are provided proper care and protections.

The increased allocation this financial year will cater for the increased monthly benefit provided to children under the program.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us
  2. Hard work pays for Singh
  3. $12.7m upgrade for major hospital
  4. Worker injured during robbery
  5. Just society
  6. Permit freeze query
  7. UN peacekeeping talks
  8. Budget 'not good for workers, poor'
  9. NCDs top discussions at doctors' conference
  10. Assistance for canefarmers 'makes no difference'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  5. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  6. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  7. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  9. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)
  10. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out Wednesday (28 Jun)