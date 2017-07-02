2017-2018 Budget: Increased budget for pregnant mothers

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:26PM BUDGETARY allocation for the food voucher program for rural pregnant mothers has been increased by $1.15million to cater for the increase in monthly food voucher from $30 to $50.

The allocation of $1,651,350 for the 2017-2018 financial year is anticipated to further reduce incidences of malnutrition and the likelihood of complications during pregnancy.

The program, which aims to improve maternal health and reduce infant mortality by supporting expecting mothers in rural areas, will assist approximately 2076 mothers.