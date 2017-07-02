Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Sunday 2 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2017-2018 Budget: $300k to upgrade State homes

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 02, 2017

Update: 3:13PM NEW initiatives to be undertaken by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation in this new operational year will include upgrading the three State homes for older persons in the country.

For the 2017-2018 financial year, $300,000 has been allocated to upgrade those homes, which includes the Babasiga Home in Labasa, Golden Age Home in Lautoka and the Samabula Senior Citizens Home in Suva, which is said to be in a dilapidated state.

At present, there are 125 residents in those State homes with 56 staff members assisting in the day-to-day operations.

The renovation and upgrading will be phased beginning with the Samabula Senior Citizens home.

Also covered under new initiatives funding is the $138,000 allocation for the extension and refurbishment of the Fiji Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre at Lakeba Street in Samabula, Suva. That will be provide an enabling environment for the development and rehabilitation of juveniles committed into the care and custody of the State.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us
  2. Hard work pays for Singh
  3. $12.7m upgrade for major hospital
  4. Worker injured during robbery
  5. Just society
  6. Permit freeze query
  7. UN peacekeeping talks
  8. Budget 'not good for workers, poor'
  9. NCDs top discussions at doctors' conference
  10. Assistance for canefarmers 'makes no difference'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  5. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  6. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  7. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  9. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)
  10. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out Wednesday (28 Jun)