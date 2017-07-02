2017-2018 Budget: $300k to upgrade State homes

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:13PM NEW initiatives to be undertaken by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation in this new operational year will include upgrading the three State homes for older persons in the country.

For the 2017-2018 financial year, $300,000 has been allocated to upgrade those homes, which includes the Babasiga Home in Labasa, Golden Age Home in Lautoka and the Samabula Senior Citizens Home in Suva, which is said to be in a dilapidated state.

At present, there are 125 residents in those State homes with 56 staff members assisting in the day-to-day operations.

The renovation and upgrading will be phased beginning with the Samabula Senior Citizens home.

Also covered under new initiatives funding is the $138,000 allocation for the extension and refurbishment of the Fiji Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre at Lakeba Street in Samabula, Suva. That will be provide an enabling environment for the development and rehabilitation of juveniles committed into the care and custody of the State.