Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Sunday 2 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2017-2018 Budget: $7million for new housing subdivisions

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 02, 2017

Update: 2:58PM GOVERNMENT has allocated $7,389,169 to subsidise the land development cost of two new sub-divisions of the Housing Authority at Nepani in Nasinu and Davuilevu in Nausori.

This development, covered under the new initiatives of the Department of Housing, is expected to deliver 476 affordable housing lots by the end of next year.

Another new initiative, the Informal Settlement Relocation Program, has been allocated $1,310,000 to relocate 300 families.

Government says this relocation will be guided by the new Information Settlement Relocation Compensation Policy.

Preparations will soon be underway for informal settlers living at Nabua (Fiji Muslim League land) to be relocated to Waidra in Baulevu outside Nausori.

In addition,$250,000 has been allocated for strata title home ownership, in partnership with the Fiji National Provident Fund, and to increase the stockpile of public rental housing through partnership with the private sector.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us
  2. Hard work pays for Singh
  3. $12.7m upgrade for major hospital
  4. Worker injured during robbery
  5. Just society
  6. Permit freeze query
  7. UN peacekeeping talks
  8. Budget 'not good for workers, poor'
  9. NCDs top discussions at doctors' conference
  10. Assistance for canefarmers 'makes no difference'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  5. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  6. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  7. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  9. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)
  10. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out Wednesday (28 Jun)