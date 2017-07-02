2017-2018 Budget: $7million for new housing subdivisions

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:58PM GOVERNMENT has allocated $7,389,169 to subsidise the land development cost of two new sub-divisions of the Housing Authority at Nepani in Nasinu and Davuilevu in Nausori.

This development, covered under the new initiatives of the Department of Housing, is expected to deliver 476 affordable housing lots by the end of next year.

Another new initiative, the Informal Settlement Relocation Program, has been allocated $1,310,000 to relocate 300 families.

Government says this relocation will be guided by the new Information Settlement Relocation Compensation Policy.

Preparations will soon be underway for informal settlers living at Nabua (Fiji Muslim League land) to be relocated to Waidra in Baulevu outside Nausori.

In addition,$250,000 has been allocated for strata title home ownership, in partnership with the Fiji National Provident Fund, and to increase the stockpile of public rental housing through partnership with the private sector.