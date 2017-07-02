Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Sunday 2 July

Conference targets justice access for the vulnerable

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 02, 2017

Update: 2:35PM FIJI has been reported to be one of the first developing countries in the world to take active steps to introduce aspects of the of the United Nations Principles and Guidelines on Legal Aid in Criminal Justice Processes into its legal aid processes.

President of the Commonwealth Legal Education Association at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa, Professor David McQuoid - one of the legal experts who assisted with the drafting of the principles and guidelines - made this comment as legal aid, legal service policy makers and scholars from over 30 jurisdictions met to discuss various topics to improve access to justice at the International Legal Aid Group Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa recently.

Fiji's Legal Aid Commission was part of the three-day meet with the objective to harness knowledge from delegates and showcase information on the Legal Aid Commission in the country.

A statement from the United Nations Development Programme quoted Legal Aid Commission acting Director and participant at the conference, Shahin Rafique Ali, saying: "Fiji's participation in this esteemed conference was highly worthwhile and provided up-to-date information that can be considered and adapted for the Fijian context so as to deliver even greater access to justice for all Fijians, with a focus on the most vulnerable people in Fiji."

Prof McQuoid said the conference represented the cutting edge of how legal assistance could be provided to the most vulnerable.

UNDP programme manager for Access to Justice, Rule of Law and Human Rights Christine Fowler said the Fiji Access to Justice Project supported the Legal Aid Commission's participation in this conference because this would further strengthen delivery of services by the Commission to reach the most vulnerable groups in Fiji.








