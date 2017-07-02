2017-2018 Budget: 10 new posts in OHS unit

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:21PM TEN new positions will be created within the Occupation Health and Safety Unit of the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations.

These officers, when appointed, will assist in the enforcement of diving regulations.

A total of $5.5million has been allocated to fund the operations of the unit, which also covers the creation of the 10 new positions.

Also part of the ministry's ongoing initiatives - aimed at promoting the rights of all workers - is the $3.4m allocation for labour services.

That will cover the 17 positions created to assist the ministry in enforcing the national minimum wage, including the 10 sector-based minimum wage rates.

Under this initiative as well is the workmen's compensation program, which has been allocated $2m to ensure compensation is paid out to workers, employed by Government, who had suffered temporary or permanent job-related injuries.