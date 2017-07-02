Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Sunday 2 July

Village bylaw consultations completed

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Sunday, July 02, 2017

Update: 2:11PM THE Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has completed its consultation process on the proposed village bylaw.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua said his team were now working on submissions received from the 14 provinces.

"We are fitting the submissions into its appropriate sections of the proposed bylaw and once we are done, we will then submit it.

"But right now, it is very important for our team to include the submissions made during the consultations around the country."

He said the consultation was a success because it included different views of the public.








