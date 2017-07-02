SODELPA: Develop locals to manage State authorities

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:08PM SOCIAL Democratic and Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader and former prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka says his party will accelerate training and development for Fijians to manage and operate government departments and statutory authorities.

Mr Rabuka's comments come in light of the resignation of Fiji Roads Authority expatriate CEO John Hutchinson a year after his appointment.

Instead, he said the party would not rely on expatriate personnel and companies "who seem to be taking the cream of most of the $400-$600m annual FRA budget".

Mr Rabuka also highlighted a few other resignations from Government in the not too recent past, which he said was becoming a familiar story of the government system "of appointing the wrong people into government jobs or its inability and failure to manage and harness their creative talents, energies and capacities".