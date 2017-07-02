Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Sunday 2 July

2017-2018 Budget: $11m for jetty projects

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 02, 2017

Update: 1:48PM THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) will spend $11.1million of its $500.8m operating expenditure on maintenance and renewals of jetties.

Of that, $3m will be spent on the Nabouwalu Jetty stage II physical works, $3m on renewal of Savusavu Jetty, $2.47m on Vunisea 2 Jetty renewal, and $1m for Taveuni's Waiyevo Jetty rehabilitation post-TC Winston.

A sum of $500,000 will be spent on five jetty maintenance package; $600,000 for Natovi Jetty waiting shed; $400,000 for Makogai Jetty; $25,000 for Koro Jetty; $25,000 for Lomaloma Jetty physical works; $50,000 for Nabukeru Jetty; and $30,000 for Wainiyabia Jetty.








