Suva Kaji Rugby managements to pick squad

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Sunday, July 02, 2017

Update: 1:27PM SUVA Kaji Rugby managements have confirmed it will look into picking their squads for the national Milo Kaji rugby competitions from all the participating school teams and not just the finalists.

Suva Kaji advisor Jiuta Wainibuli said they had opted to for that option because they wanted the best players to represent the capital side.

They are defending five of the six trophies in the national competition and they are hoping to win all this year.

The competition was prematurely stopped last year because of the drastic wet weather conditions.

The Suva teams have been holding on to their trophies since the 2015 season.

"The selection for the Suva teams started when the competition began in the last school term. We don't only concentrate on the last eight teams but we have also selected players playing in the other teams who could not make it in to the quarter-finals," Wainibuli said.

Suva is the defending champions for the Under 9, 10, 12, 13 and Under 14 grades, respectively.








