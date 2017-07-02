Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Sunday 2 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2017-2018 Budget: $31m for FEA grid extension

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, July 02, 2017

Update: 12:58PM THE Fiji Electricity Authority's Grid Extension Program has been allocated $31,085,536 in the 2017-2018 Budget.

These projects extend the FEA's gridlines to communities that currently do not have access to electricity.

The grid extension projects is estimated at $29,085,536 to fund for 150 schemes that will be carried out.

This is expected to benefit 3396 households - 614 in the Central Division, 1276 in the Western Division and 1506 in the north.

House wiring will cost an estimated $2m, allocated to install proper wiring in homes that will connect households to the FEA grid system.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us
  2. Hard work pays for Singh
  3. $12.7m upgrade for major hospital
  4. Worker injured during robbery
  5. Just society
  6. Permit freeze query
  7. UN peacekeeping talks
  8. Budget 'not good for workers, poor'
  9. NCDs top discussions at doctors' conference
  10. Assistance for canefarmers 'makes no difference'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  5. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  6. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  7. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  9. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)
  10. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out Wednesday (28 Jun)