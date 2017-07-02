2017-2018 Budget: $31m for FEA grid extension

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:58PM THE Fiji Electricity Authority's Grid Extension Program has been allocated $31,085,536 in the 2017-2018 Budget.

These projects extend the FEA's gridlines to communities that currently do not have access to electricity.

The grid extension projects is estimated at $29,085,536 to fund for 150 schemes that will be carried out.

This is expected to benefit 3396 households - 614 in the Central Division, 1276 in the Western Division and 1506 in the north.

House wiring will cost an estimated $2m, allocated to install proper wiring in homes that will connect households to the FEA grid system.