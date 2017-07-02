Fiji Time: 11:25 AM on Sunday 2 July

Budget 'not good for workers, poor'

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, July 02, 2017

THIS budget does nothing for workers, low-income earners and the very poor.

This was the response of Transport Workers Union general secretary Kamlesh Kumar to the 2017-2018 National Budget which was delivered in Parliament on Thursday night.

"We are extremely disappointed in the very small increase in the minimum wage," he said.

"Increasing the minimum wage from $2.32 an hour to $2.68 does not make a significant enough impact on a wage earner who is responsible for feeding, housing and clothing his or her family.

"It gives unskilled workers just over $100 a week in take-home pay.

"Because the budget did nothing to address the rising cost of basic food items, it would have been much better if the minimum wage was about $200 a week.

"This is nothing short of an election budget."

Mr Kumar said while the increase in civil servants salaries was good, the decision to impose three-year fixed-term contracts placed Government workers in a very difficult position.

"Imagine going to a bank to ask for a housing loan, you won't meet the lending criteria with a three-year contract.

"Three-year contracts are not the way to go and one would have thought the Government would have imposed more stringent disciplinary measures on civil servants if they failed to meet or exceed work expectations."








