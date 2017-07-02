SCGC: So much aid for growers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Canefarmer Gaya Prasad is happy with the Budget announcement. Picture: SERAFINA SILATOGA

"WE could not have expected anything better than this," says Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Sundresh Chetty of Government's $60 million allocation to the Sugar Ministry in the 2017-2018 National Budget.

"This is the first time growers are getting so much assistance and on behalf of all the growers in Fiji, I would like to thank the Government for this great boost," he said.

"I would like to urge all the canefarmers in the country to take advantage of the increase in fertiliser subsidy and farm assistance programs and plant more cane.

"The regulation of mechanical harvester rates to $17.50 per tonne will bring huge relief to many farmers and the commitment made by the Fiji Sugar Corporation to purchase 300 new trucks will reduce the cost of transport for growers."

Mr Chetty said the budgetary allocations meant that growers were given all the ingredients needed to remain on cane farms and increase cane production.

"We would like to urge all the canefarmers in the country to look at the lifeline the allocations in the 2017-2018 National Budget is offering and to take up the challenge to increase production," he said.

"With fertiliser now at $20 a 50kg bag, all growers will be able to afford to improve yield on their farms.

"The first time allocation for weedicides and Government's commitment that the Fiji Sugar Corporation will drive down costs by purchasing 300 trucks and 20 mechanical harvesters is also good news."

Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced a significant windfall for the sugar sector with the Sugar Ministry allocated $60m, up from $27.5m in the past budget.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum also said the fertiliser subsidy would be increased from $9m to $15.4m and farmers would now pay $20 per bag instead of $31.50.

The sugar cane development and farm assistance program funding has increased from $11m to $15.4m — this is expected to bring in 2000 hectares of new cane more than 9000ha of ratoon crop.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said $5m had been provided to encourage new sugarcane farming with a package which included funding to help about 150 new canefarmers enter and remain in the sugar industry.

The cane access road allocation doubled from $3m to $6m to upgrade 3876km of road including installation of culverts and maintenance of crossings.