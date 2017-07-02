Assistance for canefarmers 'makes no difference'

/ Front page / News

THE National Farmers Union believes assistance to cane farmers through the 2017-2018 National Budget will not make any difference to their financial struggles.

Instead, NFU president Surendra Lal said farmers would still have to bear with high cost of living.

He added that only a substantial amount of financial investment would revive the sugar industry.

Mr Lal said the farmers also expected an increase to cane price but nothing was allocated for this in the budget.

"The farmers are still disappointed because everyone wanted an increase to the cane price but it didn't happen," he said.

"The other assistance to canefarmers announced in the budget will not make any difference to the farmers' financial status."

He said despite a drop in fertiliser prices, farmers would still spend a huge amount of money on fertilisers.

"It may be $20 a bag now but farmers need to use about 50 bags throughout the year or even 100 bags for bigger farms so the cost remains high," he said.

"With the high cost of living, the financial burden is not lighter for farmers.

"If they had increased the price of cane then farmers are sure to benefit in a big way."

The maximum rate of $17.50 per tonne for hiring cane harvesters as determined by Government, Mr Lal said would push away keen farmers who planned to purchase their own as a group.

"We have had farmers forming cooperatives to buy harvesters and they have their own standard charges when other farmers use it," he said.

"But with this rate of $17.50, these farmers will lose out financially and may not even have good profit.

"Farmers will not want to buy harvesting machines now because of this new rate."