Permit freeze query

THE Fiji Taxi Association has called on Government to relook its decision to lift the freeze on issuance of taxi and minibus permits from January 1, next year.

FTA general secretary, Rishi Ram said this would cause a serious problem on our roads and their services because there was already an influx of taxis on Fiji roads.

"The Government should relook at it and do a feasibility study," Mr Ram said.

"Because at the moment our roads are flooded with taxis and every second car on our road is a taxi.

"It should not have been lifted.

"Just imagine what the scenario would be now when the permit freeze is lifted."

He said Government should first get rid of private cars operating as pirate taxis before it lifted the freeze.

Mr Ram said this was because these pirate taxis were now slowly taking over their business.

The freeze on the issuance of taxi and minibus permits was imposed in 2010.

According to Economy Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum, the first priority would be given to those who applied for permits during the freeze period.

Land Transport Authority chief executive officer Carmine Piantedosi said this move by Government would open up more opportunities for Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers.

"I think most of it is really positive for the transport industry.," he said.

"It's going to mean efficiency changes for us as well.

"We will have to improve our service probably to the increase in demand. I think it's very positive," Mr Piantedosi said.