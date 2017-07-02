WAF's infrastructure focus

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The $306.9m allocated to WAF has been welcomed by its CEO Opetaia Ravai. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE allocation of an increased budget to the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) will allow the entity to continue the development of its infrastructure, which is critical in meeting the demands of the country.

The $306.9 million allocated to the WAF has been welcomed by the authority.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said the 2017-2018 National Budget allocation increase of $56.5 million clearly reflected Government's seriousness towards improving an infrastructure critical to delivering basic clean water and sanitation services to all Fijians.

WAF's budgetary allocation is made up of $89.5m to be used for operating costs, with $217.4m set aside for capital expenditure.

A total $14.7m will be used for improvements and upgrades to existing water treatment plants, while $57.3m was set aside for water distribution systems to satisfy growing demand.

Mr Ravai said given the projected steady economic growth, more significant investments in water and sewerage infrastructure would be needed.

"Continued water infrastructure improvement is critical to meeting future demands, especially in the rapidly expanding and high population growth areas such as the Suva/Nausori and Nadi/Lautoka corridors," he said.

"Major capital works to be implemented in the coming year also includes the replacements of ageing bulk trunk lines, and further funding of $57.3m will no doubt boost water distribution as well as further improve water treatment quality to non-metered areas such as rural areas. $36.2m will be invested into improving the urban water development and waste management including works for expanding water capacity in the greater Suva area."

Mr Ravai said apart from that, a new 40 million litre treatment plant would be constructed in Viria, Rewa.

He said the new budgetary allocation added momentum for further progress as WAF drove towards achieving its strategic objectives.

"Now with full budgetary backing reflecting Government's very own long-term commitment to clean water and sanitation, we expect to continually engage suitably qualified local and overseas contractors to help us deliver world-class infrastructure projects for the benefit of all our citizens."