Big crowd flocks to Showcase event

ART performances and booth stations offering dozens of products, food and drinks have attracted thousands of Fijians to the 2017 Fiji Showcase at the Vodafone Arena at Laucala Bay, Suva.

Four-year-old Sera Viriki said she looked forward to showcase every year because it was usually the best time for her to be with her siblings away from home.

"I love the rides, entertainment and the food," she said.

Total Event Company manager Loretta Jackson said the show recorded a massive crowd on the first day on Friday night of more than 11,000 people.

"We've got just over 160 exhibitors and spaces here covering everything from an item that cost $0.50 to a car that cost you $200,000," Ms Jackson said. "We have everything from agriculture, food and rides and it is probably the most diverse in terms of the kind of products that we have got for people to see that we've ever had before."

Ms Jackson said acts for the week-long event included entertainers from New Zealand, Australia, China and Fiji.

Tickets are $4 for adults and $3 for children.