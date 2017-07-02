Worker injured during robbery

/ Front page / News

A WORKER was injured and staff threatened with their lives during a daring daylight robbery in Lautoka on Thursday.

Classic Buses Ltd operations manager Arun Mani Naidu said three masked men entered the company's Luvu depot and held them at knife-point during the alleged robbery.

"They were armed with cane knives and when they threatened our security guard, he ran away," Mr Naidu said.

"One of our drivers got hurt when they hit his legs with a crowbar. "They demanded cash from me and the office girl and took about $12,000 in cash and vouchers."

Mr Naidu said it was the fourth robbery at the bus depot.

"We are happy that no one got serious injuries," he said. "We are worried about the safety of our staff if this continues."

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigations were in progress to ascertain the identities of the robbers.

"The amount alleged to have been stolen is more than $8000 and investigations are ongoing," she said.