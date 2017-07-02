Fiji Time: 11:25 AM on Sunday 2 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Worker injured during robbery

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, July 02, 2017

A WORKER was injured and staff threatened with their lives during a daring daylight robbery in Lautoka on Thursday.

Classic Buses Ltd operations manager Arun Mani Naidu said three masked men entered the company's Luvu depot and held them at knife-point during the alleged robbery.

"They were armed with cane knives and when they threatened our security guard, he ran away," Mr Naidu said.

"One of our drivers got hurt when they hit his legs with a crowbar. "They demanded cash from me and the office girl and took about $12,000 in cash and vouchers."

Mr Naidu said it was the fourth robbery at the bus depot.

"We are happy that no one got serious injuries," he said. "We are worried about the safety of our staff if this continues."

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigations were in progress to ascertain the identities of the robbers.

"The amount alleged to have been stolen is more than $8000 and investigations are ongoing," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us
  2. Worker injured during robbery
  3. Permit freeze query
  4. $12.7m upgrade for major hospital
  5. Just society
  6. UN peacekeeping talks
  7. Budget 'not good for workers, poor'
  8. NCDs top discussions at doctors' conference
  9. State praised for cost reductions
  10. Assistance for canefarmers 'makes no difference'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  5. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  6. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  7. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  8. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  9. Robbery turns fatal Tuesday (27 Jun)
  10. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out Wednesday (28 Jun)