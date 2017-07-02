UN peacekeeping talks

/ Front page / News

REPUBLIC of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto will be in New York next week to attend the United Nations (UN) Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO) meeting.

RFMF chief of staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai confirmed this yesterday and said the meeting would serve as an opportunity for the commander to make further discussions with the UNDPKO chief of staff on the extension of Fiji's peacekeeping duty areas and also on the capacity of officers to be deployed to the areas.

Col. Kalouniwai revealed that a team from UNDPKO was in Fiji conducting assessment and inspection pertaining to RFMF's capabilities.

"So that is an understanding that we have with UNDPKO, that we have capabilities available," he said.

"We just had inspection few weeks where we had a UN inspection team come in and inspect the capabilities that is required of us.

"They understand now that we have certain capabilities with us in terms of the medical level one hospital, engineer capability we have personal security ... those are all available."

He also stated that the RFMF's budget allocation would assist the force to strengthern its areas of service.

Col. Kalouniwai said the force was now looking at recruting more female officers.

The RFMF received an allocation of $96.6million in 2017-2018 National Budget.