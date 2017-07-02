Stress, anxiety cause health issues

/ Front page / News

STRESS and anxiety could lead to a person acquiring lifestyle diseases like hypertension or diabetes and doctors could play a huge role in identifying this in patients.

This was the comment made by New Zealand-based general practitioner Dr Reeta Lochan at the first combined conference by the Fiji College of General Practitioners and Fiji Medical Association in Sigatoka yesterday.

She said a GP's role in reducing stress and anxiety-related illnesses was significant.

Dr Lochan said instead of prescribing medication to combat symptoms, doctors should try to ascertain the root cause of stress and anxiety first.

"An Australian study on stress and wellbeing conducted in 2003 had recorded that people seek help from family and friends and GPs," she said.

"We may need to assess whether the patient needs some help."

She said family doctors were able to assist patients in identifying causes of stress.

"I personally believe that if all general practitioners simply alerted their patients of any possible stresses, it may be enough to avoid or minimise systemic heart diseases, hypertension and diabetes.

"They should take the time to find out the source of their patient's stress and anxieties and not go straight to prescribing medicine.

"It's also important to note the relationships of the patient. It would help to know if the patient is supported or not at home.

"For a general practitioner, knowing the patient's response to your advice and knowing if they are keen to improve their lifestyle is very important and educating them on how they can improve their lifestyle is vital to a person's recovery."

She said changing the perception of a patient's view of their help was also one of the many roles a general practitioner played.

About 240 general practitioners attended the historic conference held at Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa in Sigatoka over the weekend.