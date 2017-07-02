$12.7m upgrade for major hospital

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Health Minister Rosy Akbar and acting Lautoka Hospital medical superintendent Dr Rigamoto Taito tour the new Lautoka Hospital. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

THE Lautoka Hospital has the country's most modern emergency department and five new operating theatres thanks to a $12.7 million upgrade at the Western Division health care facility by the Government.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Friday, Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar said the new infrastructure would further boost medical services to more than 370,000 people in the West.

"This is a milestone for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and a fulfilment of a promise to the people of Lautoka and the West and surrounding areas," she said.

"I thank the Lautoka Hospital staff, management, contractors and wonderful staff for their patience and commitment towards this project.

"Building infrastructure is important but we must integrate the care and design of our health care facilities to better serve the needs of our patients and I am glad to say that this new emergency department and operating theatres have been planned with such needs in mind."

The new facility has a permanent asthma station, an isolation room for patients with infectious diseases, a strong room for patients with mental health issues and a private room for evaluating victims of rape.

Mrs Akbar said the five additional operating theatres would also decrease the backlog of patients awaiting surgery.

Work on the project began in 2014 and ended early this year.

The Lautoka Hospital employs about 900 people, including 106 doctors, 390 nurses and other support staff.