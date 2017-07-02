Akbar: Don't blame us

/ Front page / News

STOP blaming us for the poor state of your health.

This was the message from Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar.

"I have never heard anybody saying that some of the diseases and burdens that we bring upon ourselves is our own fault," she said.

"And I think it's high time we all take responsibility and stop this blame game.

"If we took responsibility of our own health, we would not be imposed by this 'man-made disaster' that we have brought upon ourselves."

Mrs Akbar said instead of lashing out at the health care system, people needed to acknowledge the efforts made by her staff.

"A lot of fingers are raised at the health services in the country.

"Every now and then we hear people criticising health services, no matter how hard we try.

"So I would like to go on record and commend our staff in all our facilities.

"Regardless of the geographical barriers and resource constraints, they do their best to provide the level of care that every Fijian deserves."

The minister added that building and improving health care facilities was not the answer to Fiji's health problems and NCD crisis.

"Opening new EDs (emergency departments), having more operating theatres and upgrading our infrastructure; that is not the solution to the health problems that Fiji is currently faced with.

"We Fijians need to act now. We need to ensure that we do not take our health for granted and that we do not take our lives for granted.

"When we don't live healthy and stay healthy we will attract illness and diseases. This definitely burdens the Government with more health bills which could be diverted to other developments which the country needs."