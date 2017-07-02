NCDs top discussions at doctors' conference

/ Front page / News

NON-communicable diseases and how to deal with the health crisis topped discussions at the first combined conference by the Fiji College of General Practitioners and Fiji Medical Association's Annual Conference in Sigatoka last week.

About 240 doctors discussed the challenges and best practices when dealing with NCDs.

Fiji College of General Practitioners committee member Dr Ram Raju said NCDs were a growing threat in the country.

"We have a number of speakers who will be presenting on non-communicable diseases," he said.

"Non-communicable diseases are now an epidemic that's affecting the country. Most of our local general practitioners are dealing with NCDs on a daily basis.

"We have heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and obesity which we have to diagnose and administer the best possible care for."

He said general practitioners in the country were family doctors who offered primary health care.

"I think it's important that we collect as much as data as we can and we constantly update our data so we can give the best primary care that we can."

New Zealand-based general practitioner Dr Reeta Lochan said heart disease and diabetes were behavioural lifestyle diseases.

She said these diseases were caused generally through stress induced actions like extensive consumption of alcohol, fatty food and lack of exercise.

She said stress and anxiety were also found to contribute to diseases that could have lifetime consequences.

The NCD crisis in the country was also highlighted by Health Minister Rosy Akbar during speaking engagements in the Western Division last week.

She said the number of amputations from diabetes, 669 in 2015 and 791 in 2016, were a cause for alarm and people needed to eat healthy and exercise to reduce NCDs in the country.