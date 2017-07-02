Just society

/ Front page / News

THE 2017-2018 National Budget is not redistributive and does not change the structure of society or move towards a more equitable and empowering society.

That's the view of sociologist Professor Vijay Naidu, who says differences in spending on defence and agriculture as well as the minimum wage are evidence of this.

"When you look at what is being allocated to the military ($96.7 million) in contrast with the productive sectors, agriculture ($86.3m), manufacturing etc then you can say you know where the real priorities are," Prof Naidu said.

The Government also gave the Ministry of Sugar ($60m) for the 2017-2018 budget.

Professor Naidu said when one factored in the allocation for Police ($148.8m), the Fiji Corrections Service ($38.7 million) and the Ministry of Defence ($5.2 million) differences were clear.

"So altogether we are looking at budget of almost $300m and for a small country with a budget of $3-4m, that is quite a sizeable amount of resources."

But Prof Naidu also said the economy minister's announcement the Government and RBF would explore crop insurance was a positive.

"The idea of crop insurance and providing some buffer for the farmers so that their risks are somewhat reduced is a great idea and that will help incentivise people on farms and people who want to get into agriculture so I am quite happy with that initiative."

Prof Naidu said the increased basic minimum wage, 36 cents, from $2.32 to $2.68 would have little difference for those under the poverty line.

"In terms of dealing with inequality, you draw an analogy with what ministers pay themselves and what private sector is paying themselves and what they are now putting forward as a basic minimum wage.

"What does 36 cents in addition purchase? Here is a Government that says buy Fiji-made, support Fiji-made.

"Now the people who buy Fiji-made and support Fiji-made and who buy vegetables and foodstuff that are Fiji made, they are in the lower income brackets.

"We talk about empowerment of people. You don't empower people by paying them $2.68 an hour."

Prof Naidu said supported the increases given for allowances administered by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation,.

The new increases include a $90 monthly disability allowance of $90 for people living with permanent disabilities, and increased allowance from $160 to $177 for households on the Poverty Benefit Scheme.

They also include the lowering of the eligibility age on the Social Pension Scheme from 66 to 65 while at the same time increasing the monthly allowance from $50 to $100.

The Child Protection Allowance has also increased from a maximum of $110 to $119 while the Food Voucher Program for Rural Expectant Mothers has increased from $30 to $50.

"An excellent highly commended action was the bringing down the social pension to 65 and it's good that people who have been self-employed, who have no other sources of income are getting this money," Prof Naidu said.

"Although the money is very small, it's OK. You know, something is better than nothing but it needs to go a lot further."

Prof Naidu also said while the Economy Minister had cited Fiji's balance of payments and healthy foreign reserves in his budget address, this was not a new development.

"If analysed critically, one could say political stability has been the centerpiece of the economic growth.

"It is just because people are not resorting to doing coups and that is why things are going well and things would have gone well post 1987, post 2000 and after 2000.

"So you know they are giving themselves full credit, they should give credit to the opposition that they are not resorting to extra-legal activities."