2017-2018 Budget: Streetlights budgeted for Labasa-Savusavu highway

Update: 9:30PM RESIDENTS of villages and communities along the Labasa to Savusavu highway should expect to see a facelift when streetlights are installed.

The Government has announced an allocation of $2million to install streetlights in Vanua Levu from Labasa to Savusavu.

This project is covered under the $18m allocated for the streetlight improvement program.

The Vanua Levu project comes under the Rural Street Lighting Program which was allocated $13.5m.

Of that, $5.5m will be spent on streetlights to be erected along the Queens Rd from Suva to Sigatoka; and $6m for the Kings Rd from Tavarau to Nausori.

A total of $4.5m has been allocated to peri-urban street lighting, of which $1.5m will be spent for Wainibokasi and Vuci in Nausori; and $3m for areas between Suva and Nausori, particularly in Nadera, Nadawa, Nasinu, Dobuilevu and Kalokalo Crescent.