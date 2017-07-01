Fiji Time: 9:23 PM on Saturday 1 July

2017-2018 Budget: $1m for capital tourism

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, July 01, 2017

Update: 9:12PM OF the $500.8million allocated to the Fiji Roads Authority in the 2017-2018 budget, $1m will be spent on new capital tourism projects.

This project covers work to improve road networks leading to tourism destinations.

For instance, for the Denarau Road,$219,500 will be spent on improvements at the Nadi Town end roundabout.

It will also include improvements along Denarau Road, including delineation improvements and enhancements of the existing pedestrian crossing at Ratu Navula School.

The upgrade of the Suva seawall and footpath will spend the larger chunk of $780,500.








