Update: 8:21PM FIJIAN athletes were on song in the 4x400 metres senior relay in the 2017 Oceania Athletics Championship.

Fiji with the athletes like Emosi Sukanaivalu, Sailosi Tubuilagi, Kameli Sauduadua and Samuela Railoa finished the race with a time of 3:17.83.

Papua New Guinea finished second with a time of 3:18.30 and Tonga came in third.