Update: 8:18PM FIJI'S 4x100 metre rely Under-20 team won a gold medal in the 2017 Oceania Athletics Championship at the ANZ Stadium this afternoon.

The side had the athletes Kitione Nasau, Tony Lemeki, Malasebe Tuvusa and Jim Colasau.

Fiji finished the race in 42.73 seconds while Australia came in second with a time of 42.79s.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea came third with a time of 43.01s.