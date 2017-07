/ Front page / News

Update: 8:15PM FIJI finished third in the 2017 Oceania Athletics Championship at the ANZ Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

Fiji won 17 gold medals, 18 silver and 22 bronze medals in the competition.

Australia finished on top with 63 gold medals, 54 silver and 29 bronze.

Meanwhile, New Zealand completed the competition with 34 gold medals, 22 silver medals and 20 bronze medals on the second spot.