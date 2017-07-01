Sustainable development must put people first: UN rights experts

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:39PM GOVERNMENTS and business leaders must put people - not profits - first as the world moves towards action on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, UN human rights experts have told a major world conference in Paris yesterday.

The experts told the annual OECD Global Forum on Responsible Business ConductH that human rights must be embedded in policies and practice as countries begin to translate the ambitious global goals into concrete measures.

"A development path in which human rights are not respected and protected cannot be sustainable, and would render the notion of sustainable development meaningless," said Anita Ramasastry, one of the five members of the UN Working Group on business and human rights.

The goals, agreed by world leaders as part of the UN's 2030 agenda for sustainable development, envisage partnerships between the private sector and governments as part of efforts to solve the world's development challenges.

However, the experts stressed that unless those business contributions were based on accountability and respect for human rights, the private sector risks undermining rather than supporting sustainable development.

"For example, if a green energy project leads to displacement of an indigenous community without their consent, proper consultations and redress, the term 'sustainable development' rings hollow," Dante Pesce, another member of the UN expert group, quoted saying in the statement from the Office of the High Commission on Human Rights.

The group underlined that when business activities respected people's rights, the potential positive contribution to realising development for all could be tremendous.

"The most powerful way for businesses to accelerate development is to embed respect for human rights across the whole of their operations and value chains."

The UN experts stressed that the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights provide a clear roadmap for protecting and respecting human rights in the context of business.