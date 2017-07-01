Fiji Time: 9:23 PM on Saturday 1 July

Empower women economically: Bhatnagar

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, July 01, 2017

Update: 4:25PM FIJI'S assistant Minister for Women Veena Bhatnagar says the economic empowerment of women is not only a good thing but a smart thing to do.

Opening the Sanatan Nari Sabha Night in Korovuto, Nadi last night, Ms Bhatnagar said to economically empower women meant empowering families and societies, and eventually the nation.

She encouraged members of the Sanatan Nari Sabha to identify projects for women's groups to complement Government's effort in enhancing women empowerment nationwide.

"You must make good use of your affiliations and authority to do good for your community. Therefore, you must be passionate enough to identify and understand the issues faced by our people and also be bold enough to reach out to service providers, Government, non-government organisations and development agencies to assist you," Ms Bhatnagar said.








