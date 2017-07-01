Fiji Time: 9:24 PM on Saturday 1 July

Accreditation for Pacific TAFE programs

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, July 01, 2017

Update: 4:14PM THE University of the South Pacific's Pacific Technical and Further Education (Pacific TAFE) has received accreditation for four of its programs by the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

The programs are Certificate in Commercial Cookery (Level IV), Diploma of Human Resources Management (Level 5), Certificate in Library/Information Studies (Level 4), and Certificate in Fisheries and Enforcement Compliance (Level 4).

In a letter to Director of Pacific TAFE Hasmukh Lal, Director of FHEC Linda Aumua congratulated Pacific TAFE for the achievement.

Mr Lal said external validation of quality was a significant and reliable testament of their learning and teaching.

"We will put further qualifications for accreditation with FHEC," he said.








