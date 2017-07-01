Fiji Time: 4:14 PM on Saturday 1 July

2017-2018 Budget: $2m for medical evac needs

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, July 01, 2017

Update: 4:05PM THE Ministry of Health has been allocated $2.2million for the charter of aircrafts.

The Government says this works to meet the increased demand for medical evacuation of high-risk patients, especially those residing in rural and maritime regions.

This was among some ongoing initiatives within the health ministry.

A total of $500,000 was also allocated to fund overseas visiting medical teams to work to meet demand for specialised medical services and train local medical practitioners.

Also, outsourcing services has been allocated $3.3m that will cover the cost of outsourcing janitorial and security services for Fiji's health facilities.








