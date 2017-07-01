2017-2018 Budget: Treatment plant planned for Rewa

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:53PM A NEW 40ML of treatment plant will be built in Viria, Rewa as part of the urban water supply and wastewater management project, which has been allocated $30.6million in the budget.

Funding is supplied by the Asian Development Bank ($14.7m), Green Climate Fund ($2.9m), European Investment Bank ($6.7m) and $5.7m in local funding.

The project is designed to improve vital urban infrastructure and services to support the rapid growth and development in the greater Suva area by increasing water supply capacity by 26 per cent and wastewater treatment capacity by 164 per cent.

The Government says this project will also support the Water Authority of Fiji's efforts to improve operational efficiency and the quality of services delivered by enhancing programs in non-revenue water reduction, water demand management and liquid trade waste management.

A sum of $623,140 is allocated for the completion of the design phase for the project.