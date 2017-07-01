2017-2018 Budget: Allocation to fix water leakages

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:41PM THE Water Authority of Fiji's non-revenue water reduction project has been allocated $8.1million in the 2017-218 national Budget.

This project is aimed at fixing water leakages throughout the WAF systems.

The leak reduction program is estimated at around $3.7million, of which $1.7m is for the Central Division, $1.5m for the West and $500,000 for the Northern Division.

Service pipe replacement is estimated at around $1m; $250,000 budgeted for the boundary valve replacement program; $500,000 for air valve installation/replacement and $450,000 for data loggers.

Under the same non-revenue water reduction project, a $700,000 allocation has also been made towards the pressure management program: $250,000 each for the Western and Central divisions, and $200,000 for project management and other costs.

The geographic information system program was allocated $1.2million and the water modeling project management cost allocated $304,200.