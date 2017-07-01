Fiji Time: 4:14 PM on Saturday 1 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2017-2018 Budget: Allocation to fix water leakages

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, July 01, 2017

Update: 3:41PM THE Water Authority of Fiji's non-revenue water reduction project has been allocated $8.1million in the 2017-218 national Budget.

This project is aimed at fixing water leakages throughout the WAF systems.

The leak reduction program is estimated at around $3.7million, of which $1.7m is for the Central Division, $1.5m for the West and $500,000 for the Northern Division.

Service pipe replacement is estimated at around $1m; $250,000 budgeted for the boundary valve replacement program; $500,000 for air valve installation/replacement and $450,000 for data loggers.

Under the same non-revenue water reduction project, a $700,000 allocation has also been made towards the pressure management program: $250,000 each for the Western and Central divisions, and $200,000 for project management and other costs.

The geographic information system program was allocated $1.2million and the water modeling project management cost allocated $304,200.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Union rejects budget
  2. Massive State borrowing
  3. Professor: Not much for ordinary citizens
  4. 'Good, the bad and the ugly', says Biman
  5. Chief mourned
  6. Rabuka: Unrealistic and desperate
  7. A-G refutes claims by Opposition leader
  8. 15 qualify
  9. Debt level to rise
  10. 'This is improper practice and distorts the real picture'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  5. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  7. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)
  10. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)