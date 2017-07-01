Fiji Time: 4:14 PM on Saturday 1 July

Raiwaqa Flyers hold touch rugby clinics

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, July 01, 2017

Update: 3:20PM THE Raiwaqa Flyers Touch Rugby Club will be having their five weeks touch rugby clinic at the Raiwaqa Rugby ground.

Raiwaqa Flyers manager Titoko Lorima said they were focussed on kids between the age groups of four to 15 years.

"We want to get people to come down and learn about the game of touch rugby and also promote healthy living and wellness as well," Lorima said.

He said Fiji had the potential to field top class touch rugby national teams to represent the country in international games.

The clinic started on July 29.








