Fiji Time: 4:13 PM on Saturday 1 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

First U19 women's football team formed

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, July 01, 2017

Update: 2:43PM FIJI Football will be fielding the first-ever national women's Under 19 soccer team in the upcoming eighth Oceania Football Championship (OFC) in New Zealand between July 11 and July 24.

The team is coached by Tavua coach Saroj Kumar and according to him, they have been camping for over two months in preparation for the competition.

He said they had been working on unit task so each unit of players covering a certain part of the field fully understood their role.

"When we are talking about a team, you look at the team's task. It involves what they do as a team, as a unit and as an individual," Kumar said.

"We want them to know and understand their team task as a unit, as a team and as an individual."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Union rejects budget
  2. Massive State borrowing
  3. Professor: Not much for ordinary citizens
  4. 'Good, the bad and the ugly', says Biman
  5. Chief mourned
  6. Rabuka: Unrealistic and desperate
  7. A-G refutes claims by Opposition leader
  8. 15 qualify
  9. Debt level to rise
  10. 'This is improper practice and distorts the real picture'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  5. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  7. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)
  10. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)