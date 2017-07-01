First U19 women's football team formed

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:43PM FIJI Football will be fielding the first-ever national women's Under 19 soccer team in the upcoming eighth Oceania Football Championship (OFC) in New Zealand between July 11 and July 24.

The team is coached by Tavua coach Saroj Kumar and according to him, they have been camping for over two months in preparation for the competition.

He said they had been working on unit task so each unit of players covering a certain part of the field fully understood their role.

"When we are talking about a team, you look at the team's task. It involves what they do as a team, as a unit and as an individual," Kumar said.

"We want them to know and understand their team task as a unit, as a team and as an individual."