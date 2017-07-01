Northern swimming program to be confirmed

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:33PM FIJI'S Ministry of Youth and Sports may introduce a swimming program in the north for children.

Ministry's permanent secretary Alison Burchell said this would happen after reviewing the recent budget of $23million allocated for the ministry.

Although she has not confirmed a specific time of when the program would take place, Ms Burchell said this could only be known after discussing the budget with her team.

"We can sure bring it to the north but we need to see the details of the budget," she said.

"We had actually put in that request for our budget submission, that we have this swimming program in the North.

"In order for this to happen, we will also need to train young people as trainers who can carry out the program."