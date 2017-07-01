Forum targets safety of workers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Safety, Quality, Training and Environmental manager John Tinsely conducts training with Fulton Hogan Hiways subcontractors. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:29PM RECENT incidences of injury, damage and unsafe acts has prompted roading contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways to hold forums with subcontractors to improve the safety of their operations and employees.

Addressing participants at the recent forum at the FHH Rewa depot, Fulton health and safety training manager John Tinsley said contracted companies had a legal responsibility to ensure their staff worked safely.

"There have been noted improvements in subcontractors safety standards, however, recent incidents have necessitated the tightening of controls on how the operations are being managed," Mr Tinsley said.

FHH has engaged the services of around 55 different companies in the Central Division and around eight in the Northern Division.

A total of about 1700 employees of those companies are involved in the work FHH requires.