Fiji Time: 4:14 PM on Saturday 1 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Forum targets safety of workers

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, July 01, 2017

Update: 2:29PM RECENT incidences of injury, damage and unsafe acts has prompted roading contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways to hold forums with subcontractors to improve the safety of their operations and employees.

Addressing participants at the recent forum at the FHH Rewa depot, Fulton health and safety training manager John Tinsley said contracted companies had a legal responsibility to ensure their staff worked safely.

"There have been noted improvements in subcontractors safety standards, however, recent incidents have necessitated the tightening of controls on how the operations are being managed," Mr Tinsley said.

FHH has engaged the services of around 55 different companies in the Central Division and around eight in the Northern Division.

A total of about 1700 employees of those companies are involved in the work FHH requires.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Union rejects budget
  2. Massive State borrowing
  3. Professor: Not much for ordinary citizens
  4. 'Good, the bad and the ugly', says Biman
  5. Chief mourned
  6. Rabuka: Unrealistic and desperate
  7. A-G refutes claims by Opposition leader
  8. 15 qualify
  9. Debt level to rise
  10. 'This is improper practice and distorts the real picture'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  5. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  7. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)
  10. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)