Strong wind warning for Fiji waters

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, July 01, 2017

Update: 2:04PM A STRONG wind warning is in force for all Fiji waters.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi, inits marine weather bulletin issued at 11am today, noted a high pressure system to the Southeast of Fiji that directed a strong Southeasterly wind flow over the Fiji waters.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots have been forecast to midday tomorrow, with rough seas and moderate southerly swells.

Meanwhile, fine weather apart from brief showers is forecast to midnight tomorrow over the eastern parts and interior the larger islands.

Cool nights is forecast to continue, and moderate to fresh southeast winds, gusty at times with rough seas.








