FEA installs new circuit breaker at Wailoa

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, July 01, 2017

Update: 1:51PM THE Fiji Electricity Authority will be carrying out installation of a new 132,000 volts circuit breaker at its 132kV Wailoa Switching Substation.

This installation will be conducted from 10pm tonight to 6am tomorrow.

As a result of this installation work, the 132,000V transmission line from Wailoa Power Station to Cunningham RD Zone Substation will be switched off.

FEA acting chief executive Eparama Tawake said this would mean that during this period, the FEA would rely solely on its diesel power stations at Korovou, Kinoya, Rokobili and Deuba to supply electricity to customers in the Central Division ? from Matanipusi in Serua to Korovou in Tailevu.

"During this outage, a new circuit breaker will be installed into position," Mr Tawake said.

"Once the new circuit breaker has its control wiring completed, another outage will be executed on the same line to reconnect and commission the newly-installed circuit breaker, and our customers will be advised of this outage as soon as it is scheduled to be carried out."

Mr Tawake said the available diesel generation capacity in the Central Division was sufficient to meet the demand.








