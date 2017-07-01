Human rights dialogue session scheduled

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:13PM THE Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRADC) has organised a dialogue session with non-government, civil society and youth organisations in Lautoka to focus on human rights and access to justice.

The two-day dialogue also aims to explore potential initiatives to strengthen engagement and collaboration with NGOs and CSOs, and with youths to promote and protect human rights.

This dialogue builds on past discussions with NGOs and CSOs.

These discussions are being supported through the EU-funded Fiji Access t Justice Project, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme Pacific office in Fiji.

The dialogue session begins on Monday and ends on Tuesday.

Professor David McQuoid, an experienced human rights advocate from South Africa with extensive global experience will lead the facilitation of the discussions.