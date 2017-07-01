Fiji Time: 4:14 PM on Saturday 1 July

Man charged over series of alleged burglaries

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, July 01, 2017

Update: 12:44PM A MAN in his 30s alleged to have been involved in a series of burglaries and aggravated robberies in the Southern and Eastern divisions has been charged.

The man who was arrested at Wailea Settlement in Vatuwaqa on Wednesday has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of burglary and theft.

Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the man, whose identity was not released, was scheduled to appear in a special court sitting at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Ms Naisoro said investigations continued into his involvement in other robberies.

"We are trying to identify a number of items that were seized from his possession," she said.

Members of the public are requested to call 9905057 if they can identify any of the items in the picture.








