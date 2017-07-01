Fiji Time: 4:14 PM on Saturday 1 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sebastian blunts The Razor in first round

MACIU MALO
Saturday, July 01, 2017

Update: 12:33PM SEBASTIAN 'The Sniper' Singh proved he is the next big thing in Fijian boxing after knocking out Fiji's best pound for pound boxer Farzan 'The Razor' Ali in 8 X 3 bouts hosted by Canada Fiji Southern Boxing Promotion at Nadi's Prince Charles Park last night.

A nice left hook by Sebastian caught Farzan off-guard and later followed a combination on the body before landing a powerful right at the back of Farzan's right ear that saw the former Fiji champion kneel on the canvas.

He failed to stand up after the referee's count and the fight was stopped with a knock-out win in two minutes and four seconds in the first round, much to the disappointed of the thousands that braved the cold night.

Referee Faiaz Khan of New Zealand said it was a clean knock-out win to Singh.

In other fights, Abhay Chand avenged his two early loss to Opeti Tagi when he won on unanimous points decision; likewise for Savenaca Naliva who won on points against Tomu Gaunavou in the extra supporting bout.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Union rejects budget
  2. Massive State borrowing
  3. Professor: Not much for ordinary citizens
  4. 'Good, the bad and the ugly', says Biman
  5. Chief mourned
  6. Rabuka: Unrealistic and desperate
  7. A-G refutes claims by Opposition leader
  8. 15 qualify
  9. Debt level to rise
  10. 'This is improper practice and distorts the real picture'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  3. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  4. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  5. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  7. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)
  10. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)