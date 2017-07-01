Sebastian blunts The Razor in first round

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sebastian Singh (far left) looks on as referee Faiyaz Khan counts dowqn on Junior Farzan Ali in the 10 x 3 main bout during the boxing competition at Prince Charles Park in Nadi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 12:33PM SEBASTIAN 'The Sniper' Singh proved he is the next big thing in Fijian boxing after knocking out Fiji's best pound for pound boxer Farzan 'The Razor' Ali in 8 X 3 bouts hosted by Canada Fiji Southern Boxing Promotion at Nadi's Prince Charles Park last night.

A nice left hook by Sebastian caught Farzan off-guard and later followed a combination on the body before landing a powerful right at the back of Farzan's right ear that saw the former Fiji champion kneel on the canvas.

He failed to stand up after the referee's count and the fight was stopped with a knock-out win in two minutes and four seconds in the first round, much to the disappointed of the thousands that braved the cold night.

Referee Faiaz Khan of New Zealand said it was a clean knock-out win to Singh.

In other fights, Abhay Chand avenged his two early loss to Opeti Tagi when he won on unanimous points decision; likewise for Savenaca Naliva who won on points against Tomu Gaunavou in the extra supporting bout.