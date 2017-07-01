Fiji Time: 10:08 AM on Saturday 1 July

Fiji Times Logo

Green kava ban warning

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, July 01, 2017

COMMISSIONER Northern Jovesa Vocea has warned those selling and buying green kava plants to refrain from doing so, reminding people that it is illegal.

Responding to concerns and allegations from farmers, Mr Vocea said civil servants were not even empowered to allow the trade of green kava.

Mr Vocea said those caught trading green kava plants would be taken to task.

He was responding to concerns from farmers who said the theft of green kava plants continued to be a problem on Taveuni, which they claim had been directly caused by the Green Grog Licence.

Farmers who chose to be anonymous for fear of victimisation said the licence had been banned recently, before the previous district officer left the island.

They said without consulting farmers, authorities on the island had begun issuing the licence again after it was made illegal.

A farmer who is a major exporter of kava overseas claimed the move had cost farmers a loss of $200,000.

"Just because no one from Government is paying attention to Taveuni, the people in charge are doing whatever they want at their own discretion," he said.

"I feel that there is something very sinister going on."

Mr Vocea said the same concerns were raised with the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, during his tour of the island.

He said the claims were mere allegations that had no substantial evidence.

"We had looked into the claims and it is not true," he said.

"However, I am warning those partaking in the trade to refrain from doing so because those caught will face the music."








