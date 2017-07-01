Karan: Possible dump site

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT will hold discussions with the Fiji Sugar Corporation on the possibility of establishing a dump site for cane in Rakiraki.

Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said he would meet the corporation's chief executive officer, Graham Clark, to look at the issue.

"Overall, I am very pleased with the way the 2017 season has started," he said.

"Of course, like every other season we had a few teething issues but these have been sorted out.

"Cane supply is still an issue and we hope that this improves as the season progresses.

"We have listened to what the farmers from Rakiraki have had to say and we are going to look at a dumping area for trucks that are unable to make the journey from Rakiraki to Rarawai.

"I will be meeting Mr Clark this week to discuss this."

Mr Karan said he was encouraged by the response from canegrowers to the FSC toll-free complaints line 0800-666-1972 and email complaints@fsc.com.fj .

"While it is a complaints line, we are also encouraging farmers and industry stakeholders to use this line to make suggestions on how processes or procedures could be improved."

During a recent survey of the Western Division cane belt area, The Fiji Times had reported numerous requests by Ra farmers for a dumping station in Rakiraki.

Farmers in hilly areas using old Bedford trucks to cart cane said they were being severely disadvantaged by the FSC's decision not to have a dumping area in Rakiraki.

Growers from these areas said while their trucks were capable of hauling cane from very steep gradients, they were unable to travel the 66km from Rakiraki to Rarawai.