Insurance plan for cane farms

+ Enlarge this image Shiri Krishna Naicker at his Matacawa farm in Tavua. An insurance scheme for sugarcane farmers will be made available, the first ever in its 140-year history. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

GOVERNMENT is preparing to roll out an insurance scheme for sugarcane farmers, the first ever in its 140-year history.

Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said the scheme was developed as a direct result of the concerns raised by growers during consultations held across cane belt areas.

"We have listened to what the farmers had to say and a lot of them were very concerned that they did not have any security in the unfortunate event of a death or loss of property," he said.

"They needed some form of insurance to manage their risk and we have devised a plan specifically for them.

"While developing the insurance scheme we took into account the fact that the agriculture sector is one of the most neglected because of climate change.

"This is why we thought of this scheme.

"We have set aside funding together with other stakeholders and as we go on, we will do our best to improve on the scheme."

Mr Karan said details of the insurance scheme would be rolled out later.

Farmers in the Western Division have welcomed the move by Government saying it would, for the first time, bring security and stability to an industry that has been plagued with numerous issues, including increasing costs and low income.

Sugar Cane Growers Council chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty said farmers were very supportive of the initiative and looked forward to the details of the scheme which would be made public soon.

Government is also in the process of establishing a Fiji National Provident Fund scheme for growers and about 150 farmers have registered their interest to date.

During a survey conducted by The Fiji Times in cane growing areas over the past few weeks, farmers had said that many were exiting the industry because of increased costs and lack of security.